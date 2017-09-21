PVCC Pharmacy Technician Program Receives National Accreditation

Piedmont Virginia Community College Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Division of Health and Life Sciences announced today that its pharmacy technician program has received national accreditation from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).



ASHP is the only nationally recognized non-governmental, nonprofit pharmacy association that accredits pharmacy technician training programs in the United States.

According to PVCC Pharmacy Technician Program Director Krystal Green, PVCC is the first college in the Virginia Community College System to achieve accreditation through ASHP.



“This is a huge accomplishment for us,” said Green. “Students who go through this program achieve the necessary skills to work in a variety of pharmacy settings. The program follows the standards of the ASHP curriculum, which includes classroom instruction and hands-on experience to ensure students are prepared to effectively work alongside pharmacists and other health care professionals efficiently.”



PVCC offers a 29-credit pharmacy technician career studies certificate that can be completed in three semesters. To learn more about the program, visit www.pvcc.edu/pharmtech, or call 434.961.6581.