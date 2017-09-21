Retail Sales Rise in Albemarle, Drop in Charlottesville

Albemarle Co has seen an increase in sales

Retail sales for this year are looking great in Albemarle County, but a little lower than usual in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce says compared to this time last year, sales are up by almost nine percent in the county while down around three percent in the city.

The data used was collected between January and June of 2017.

Over those six months, Albemarle County and Charlottesville earned $1.33 billion in retail sales.

Employees at the chamber say the shift toward Albemarle County is likely because of the addition of 5th Street Station, a large new shopping complex.

"It shouldn't surprise anyone, because in the first half of last year there was no 5th Street Station,” says Tim Hulbert of the Regional Chamber of Commerce. “So what happens is anybody who has been to 5th Street Station sees there's a lot of activity going on there."

Augusta, Fluvanna, and Louisa counties all saw a growth in retail sales as well during the first half of 2017.

Hulbert says the shopping trend could continue to shift in Albemarle County's favor after all of the chaotic events that happened in Downtown Charlottesville this summer.