Albemarle County Discusses Cale Elementary School Crosswalk

Albemarle County Press Release:

On September 21, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the the Media Center of Monticello High School, Albemarle County is hosting a public information session.

At this meeting, which is part of the regular monthly meeting of the 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee, staff will present plans to construct a pedestrian crossing of Avon Street at Cale Elementary School.

The purpose of this proposed crossing is to improve pedestrian and bicycle access through a Safe Routes to School grant.

Safe Routes to School is a national program that promotes walking and biking as a means for children to get to and from school by making it safe, convenient, and fun.

Attendees will review and provide feedback on conceptual designs for the proposed pedestrian crossing as well as additional internal sidewalks on the school campus.

Click here more information about the 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee. For specific questions related to this proposal, contact Keven McDermott, Principal Transportation Planner at kmcdermott@albemarle.org or 434-296-5832 ext. 3414.