Quantcast

Travelers May Be Getting More Flight Options from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

Posted: Updated:
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (FILE IMAGE) Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (FILE IMAGE)
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) -

Travelers in the Shenandoah Valley could soon be served by another airline.

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport voted Thursday, September 21, to endorse a proposal by SkyWest Airlines to offer flights under the United name.

The airline hopes to provide flights to both Dulles International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The proposal now has to be approved by the Department of Transportation before any changes can take effect.

ViaAir serves the airport now, and it's been under scrutiny due to reported poor performance.

  • Travelers May Be Getting More Flight Options from Shenandoah Valley Regional AirportMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story