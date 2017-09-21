Travelers May Be Getting More Flight Options from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

Travelers in the Shenandoah Valley could soon be served by another airline.

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport voted Thursday, September 21, to endorse a proposal by SkyWest Airlines to offer flights under the United name.

The airline hopes to provide flights to both Dulles International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The proposal now has to be approved by the Department of Transportation before any changes can take effect.

ViaAir serves the airport now, and it's been under scrutiny due to reported poor performance.