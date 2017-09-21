UVA Announces Search Committee for Director of Athletics

09/21/2017 Release from the University of Virginia:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 21, 2017 — The University of Virginia announced today the members of a search committee who will identify candidates to serve as the next Director of Athletics.



Current Director of Athletics Craig Littlepage announced September 5 his intention to step down. He was appointed director of athletics on August 21, 2001, and also served as the University’s interim athletics director from December 1994 to July 1995.



Littlepage will remain director of athletics until his successor is in place. He will then transition to a role in the University President’s Office.



The search committee will be chaired by University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan and includes representation from several important constituent groups.



“The position of director of athletics plays a critical role in the life of the university, from overseeing the vast enterprise of the intercollegiate athletics operations at the university to mentoring our student-athletes who represent the University in their respective sports,” Sullivan said. “I am very grateful to the members of the search committee for agreeing to volunteer their time and expertise in identifying candidates who can succeed Craig Littlepage, which will be no easy task given his strong record of accomplishments leading Virginia Athletics.”



In addition to Sullivan, the other search committee members are:

Barbara J. Fried, Board of Visitors member;

Robert D. Hardie, Board of Visitors member;

Carolyn M. Callahan, Commonwealth Professor of Education; professor, Curry School of Education; and faculty athletic representative;

Scott A. Dockter, immediate past president, Virginia Athletics Foundation;

Dr. Marcus L. Martin, vice president and chief officer for diversity and equity, and professor of emergency medicine;

Kevin Sauer, head coach of women’s rowing; and

Phoebe Willis, graduate student in the School of Law and Darden School of Business, and former intercollegiate athlete in field hockey at the university.

The following University staff members will serve ex-officio roles and support the search process:

Patrick D. Hogan, executive vice president and COO;

Nancy Rivers, chief of staff for the president and associate vice president for administration;

Catherine Lindqvist, executive director, UVA Executive Search Group & Strategic Resourcing

The global sports practice of Korn Ferry, an executive search firm, will also provide assistance during the search process.