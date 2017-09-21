Bond Denied for Man Charged in Connection to Violent Charlottesville Assault

An Ohio man accused of attacking someone on the same day as the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville is staying behind bars for now.

Thursday, September 21, A judge denied bond for 18-year-old Daniel Patrick Borden.

Authorities originally charged Borden with malicious wounding, however the court system indicates he is now facing a felonious assault charge.

Borden, along with Alex Michael Ramos, are accused of beating of 20-year-old Deandre Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12. Both men were identified from photos of the incident posted on social media.

Borden is from the Cincinnati area, where he was arrested on August 25, and is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. He is due back in court on October 12th.

Harris has stated that he plans to file a civil personal injury lawsuit against those who attacked him.