Charlottesville City Council Votes to Observe Indigenous Peoples Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A city council in Virginia has voted to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day on the same day that Columbus Day has been traditionally observed.

The Daily Progress reports the Charlottesville City Council voted Monday to mark the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day. That date has traditionally been celebrated as Columbus Day, though the city does not currently observe the holiday.

The resolution, introduced by Councilor Wes Bellamy, says the city “shall continue its efforts to promote the well-being and growth of the Charlottesville American Indian and Indigenous community. Indigenous Peoples Day shall be used to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of Indigenous people on this land and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that Indigenous nations add to Charlottesville."

