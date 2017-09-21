Charlottesville Organization Helping to Feed Those in An Emergency

A Charlottesville-based organization is feeding the area's hungry with no questions asked.

The Emergency Food Network (EFN) has been providing food to families in need for almost 45 years in central Virginia. Once a month, people who are having trouble finding food can get a same-day order of three-day’s worth of food from EFN.

The organization makes it a point to never ask for any financial information from callers.

“It's a big point, because the qualifications for federal assistance and state assistance are very onerous. So if you make more than $26,000 you don't qualify for that assistance, and you're sort of left hanging by all the formal places to get food. So we're trying to cover what's called the 'meals gap',” said EFN Chair of Board Meghan Cloud.

The organization is using September's "Hunger Action Month" to bring more awareness to its cause. Throughout the month, EFN will be holding additional food drives with partner organizations.

Click here to donate to The Emergency Food Network.