Federal Judge Allowing Case Against Albemarle County, Officer to Go Forward

A federal judge is allowing one of four civil lawsuit against an Albemarle County police officer to move to trial.

Officer Andrew Holmes appeared in Charlottesville’s federal courthouse Thursday, September 21. He and Albemarle County are the defendants in a total of four civil cases, all of which claim that the officer targets a disproportionate number of African Americans in stops and arrests.

Thursday’s hearing involved plaintiffs Bianca Johnson and Delmar Canada, who believe they were the targets of a racially-biased traffic stop on April 26, 2014.

Holmes had stopped the couple outside a 7-Eleven on Hydraulic Road after he ran their license plate and discovered that Canada was driving with a suspended license due to late child support payments. Canada denied knowing his license was suspended, and Holmes later obtained a warrant to search the couples' house close to midnight on May 2, 2014

At the time, the officer claimed he was searching the couple's home for the DMV notification that he said Canada should have received. The plaintiffs allege in their lawsuit that Holmes' actual intention was to search for drugs.

At Thursday's motions hearing, the federal judge called the search warrant for a piece of mail “unprecedented.”

Defense attorneys for the officer conceded during the hearing that Holmes’ true intention was indeed to search for drugs.

“He [Holmes] basically admitted he didn't believe he was going to find a piece of paper there from DMV that he got the search warrant for, but that he was going to find drugs there. Now, why would he have thought he was going to find drugs there? There’s only two facts: black man driving fancy car and that’s it,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Jeffrey E. Fogel.

The search was legal under the Fourth Amendment, but Fogel is arguing that Holmes violated the 14th Amendment. The amendment covers the equal protection of laws for all citizens, having been adopted not long after the Civil War.

“There are a number of instances where he’s used surreptitious means to conduct searches that might be technically legal under the Fourth Amendment, but we believe are based on his stereotypical assumption that black men driving nice cars are more likely than others at least to engage in the drug trade,” said Fogel.

Cory Grady names Holmes and the county in the fourth, and newest lawsuit. Grady claims Holmes unlawfully stopped him with the intention to search for drugs without probable cause.

“If he stops somebody else like Mr. Grady because he claims he saw a marijuana leaf on his shirt and on that basis he searched the car, he basically claimed that the reason he stopped the car was because he was driving without his headlights on. When they finally forced the officer to bring the dashcam in, it showed the guys lights were on all the time,” Fogel said.

A trial date for the Johnson and Canada case has not yet been set

The court has also not set scheduled hearings for the Grady suit, which was just filed near the end of August.

Holmes is set to go to trial on the other two cases in 2018.