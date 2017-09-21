3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'

Charlottesville residents and University of Virginia students are getting another chance to grab tickets for an upcoming concert

Red Light Management is giving away another 3,000 tickets from A Concert for Charlottesville on Saturday, September 23.

Crews could be seen putting up the main stage on the hill side of Scott Stadium Thursday, September 21, freeing up more seats to see Sunday’s lineup of performers: Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Christ Stapleton, Ariana Grande, the Roots, Brittany Howard, and Cage the Elephant are all slated to take the stage.

Organizers said the huge collaboration by the venue, artists, and Charlottesville community is what will make the concert so huge.

"Everybody's really making a huge effort to come here so we're just so appreciative all of these artists for taking the time and making something so special," said Ann Kingston with Red Light Management.

Tickets will be made available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the West Gate of Scott Stadium. People are not allowed to stand in line before that time, and you must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address to get a ticket.

There is a two-ticket limit per person.

The concert will also be livestreamed, starting at 5:55 p.m. Sunday. The livestream will be available on Tumblr, Yahoo, Huffington Post, AOL, and build platforms.