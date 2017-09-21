3,000 More Tickets to be Released for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville residents and University of Virginia students are getting another chance to grab tickets for an upcoming concert
Red Light Management is giving away another 3,000 tickets from A Concert for Charlottesville on Saturday, September 23.
Crews could be seen putting up the main stage on the hill side of Scott Stadium Thursday, September 21, freeing up more seats to see Sunday’s lineup of performers: Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Christ Stapleton, Ariana Grande, the Roots, Brittany Howard, and Cage the Elephant are all slated to take the stage.
Organizers said the huge collaboration by the venue, artists, and Charlottesville community is what will make the concert so huge.
"Everybody's really making a huge effort to come here so we're just so appreciative all of these artists for taking the time and making something so special," said Ann Kingston with Red Light Management.
Tickets will be made available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the West Gate of Scott Stadium. People are not allowed to stand in line before that time, and you must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address to get a ticket.
There is a two-ticket limit per person.
The concert will also be livestreamed, starting at 5:55 p.m. Sunday. The livestream will be available on Tumblr, Yahoo, Huffington Post, AOL, and build platforms.
In response to the recent events in their hometown of Charlottesville, VA, Dave Matthews Band will host an evening of music and unity that is FREE for members of the greater Charlottesville area and University of Virginia communities.
Now that production needs have been finalized, an additional distribution of over 3,000 tickets will be released at the Scott Stadium West Gate ticket office starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday. Lining up prior to 8 a.m. is not permitted. To be eligible, guests must present a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address; there is a two-ticket limit per person.
Event day parking will be first come, first served and lots will open at 1 p.m. Parking spaces will be limited to available inventory and will cost $20 per space in the lots closest to Scott Stadium and $10 per space in the outlying lots.
Taxis and ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft will drop off on McCormick Road between Alderman Road and the McCormick Road Ramp in front of the McCormick Road dorms. Directions to Scott Stadium and details about parking and security are available at concertforcharlottesville.com.
The event – produced by Live Nation, Starr Hill Presents and the University of Virginia will also be livestreamed to a global audience through a media partnership with Oath (a subsidiary of Verizon). Fans can tune in at musicandunity.tumblr.com beginning at 5:55 PM ET on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The livestream will also be available on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Learn more: www.concertforcharlottesville.com