State Historical Highway Marker 'Bumpass' to be Dedicated in Louisa County

Release from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources:



RICHMOND – A state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources that commemorates the early origins of the Louisa County community of Bumpass will be dedicated this weekend.



The dedication and unveiling ceremony will be held this Saturday, September 23, beginning at 2 p.m. at the sign’s location along the intersection of Routes 601 and 701 in Bumpass. The public is encouraged to attend. Parking is available at Sharon Christian Church, located at 852 Bumpass Road, and a shuttle service will transport guests to and from the ceremony at the nearby location of the marker.



Speakers during the ceremony will include Sharon Roberts, pastor of the St. Thomas Baptist Church; J. Robert Edwards, who assisted with applying for the historical marker; Dan Byers, a former member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors; local residents Mabel Harris Nelson and Eugenia Bumpass; and Jennifer Loux of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.



Following the unveiling of the sign, a public reception with refreshments will be hosted by Sharon Christian Church.



Named for a family of local homeowners, Bumpass Turnout “was a side track along the Louisa Railroad, which opened in 1837,” according to the historical marker. The community that arose around the turnout’s passenger and freight station boasted a post office, general store, and boys’ academy.



During the Civil War railroad tracks in the area were twice destroyed by Union troops, first under Col. Ulric Dahlgren in February 1864, and then under Maj. Gen. George A. Custer in March 1865.



The B.J. Grasberger Company and Bumpass Coop Company were two major 20th-century businesses in the community.



The “Bumpass” marker was approved for manufacture and installation earlier this year by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, which has authority to designate new historical markers. The cost of manufacturing the sign has been covered by private contributions from numerous current and former residents of the community.



Virginia’s historical highway marker program, which began in 1927 with the installation of the first historical markers along U.S. Route 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,500 official state markers, most maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as by local partners in jurisdictions outside of VDOT’s authority.



Text of marker:

Bumpass



Bumpass Turnout, named for a family of local landowners, was a side track along the Louisa Railroad, which opened in 1837. A small community, including a post office, general store, and boys’ academy, developed near the turnout’s passenger and freight station. During the Civil War, Union troops under Col. Ulric Dahlgren in Feb. 1864 and under Maj. Gen. George A. Custer in Mar. 1865 destroyed track in this area. Major 20th-century businesses included the B. J. Grasberger Co., which manufactured wooden ice cream spoons for shipment across the eastern United States, and the Bumpass Coop Co. Central to community life were Sharon Christian and St. Thomas Baptist Churches.