Benefit Concert Ticket Holders Express Concern After Not Yet Receiving Them

“The Concert for Charlottesville” is less than five days away and people are still waiting for their tickets to arrive.

Some people in Charlottesville have been having problems with their mail and are concerned they won't get their tickets in time for the big show.

NBC29 spoke with Diane Hillman, a woman who hasn't gotten a mail delivery in almost a week, now she’s nervous that she won't get her tickets at all.

Hillman lives in the Venable neighborhood in Charlottesville. She hasn't gotten her mail since Sept. 15. She applied for tickets for “A Concert for Charlottesville" through the lottery system online and was one of the people selected to get two. Some people have already gotten their tickets in the mail earlier this week.

But, because her mail deliveries have been so late, she's getting nervous.

"You know we've been all looking forward to that concert, it's a great healing event for Charlottesville and it brings the community together and people would like to attend. We would hate to worry about it all week and not get the tickets or even if we get the tickets on Saturday we will have spent a whole week waiting and worrying,” Hillman said.

The postal service says of course they want customers to get their mail. If you have any issues it's encouraging you to contact it directly at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777)

Ticketmaster says you should get your tickets by this Friday, Sept. 22, at the latest. If you still have not received your tickets on Friday, according to the website there is a link you can click, that will allow you to pick up your tickets at the venue's will-call window at no-extra charge.