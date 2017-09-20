Independent Candidate for Charlottesville City Council Defends Funding with Presser

An Independent running for Charlottesville City Council is defending his campaign finance account.

Kenneth Jackson held a news conference Wednesday to clear the air over his finances. Jackson says a series of late fees on his account, totaling more than $600 will not come from donations, rather his own funds.

The candidate also says the $400 he spends per month on office rent, in his partner's home, is justified.

"Office, a campaign office can be anywhere. There is no state requirement. The reason the office is in the home is because that's where my home computer is that I've had for six years," Jackson said.

Jackson says misfiled paperwork with the Voter Registrar’s Office has been corrected. He also says leftover money will be donated to area non-profits.