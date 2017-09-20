Culpeper Woman Arrested Following Malicious Wounding Incident

Release from Culpeper Police Department:

On September 20, 2017 at approximately 0839, the Culpeper Police Department was alerted to a possible robbery at Xpress Copy located in the 400-block of James Madison Highway.

The female victim reported that she was concerned about another female subject in the parking lot who was screaming. Upon approaching this female who was screaming, the victim was assaulted and her purse was forcefully removed from her person by the female suspect.

The female victim involved in this attack sustained serious injuries. The victim was transported to Novant-UVA Culpeper Medical Center for treatment.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Witnesses provided Officers with the location of the vehicle and description of the suspect upon arrival in the area. The female suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident.

Culpeper Police Department charged Cherie M. Carpenter, 31, of Culpeper with multiple felonies related to this incident. Carpenter has been charged with felony malicious wounding, felony attempted robbery, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Carpenter is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail on these charges.

Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview additional witnesses. The Culpeper Police Department is working with Culpeper County Victim/Witness Program related to this incident.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Sergeant N. McGuckin at 540-727-3430, Extension 5580 or Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.