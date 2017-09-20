Staunton Advises Harry Potter Weekend Attendees Parking Locations

Release from City of Staunton:

Good afternoon:

Because we expect downtown parking facilities to fill up quickly, we’re encouraging Queen City Mischief & Magic guests to use satellite parking at two locations: the Federated Auto Parts parking lot on Statler Blvd. and the old Dice’s parking lot on Frontier Drive. The City will provide complimentary shuttle service from each satellite lot to downtown.

Get directions to satellite parking and details about shuttle service in the event FAQs: https://www.potterpartyva.com/faq.

Other public parking facilities in the downtown area will be open and free to the public, but it is likely that demand for those spaces will make them inaccessible much of the time.

Please contact Sarah Lynch or Julie Markowitz for additional event details.