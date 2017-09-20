4 UVA Field Hockey, Tara Vittese have 'Hoos off to Hot Start

The 4th ranked UVa field hockey team is off to a fast start this season. The 'Hoos have a record of 7-1 which includes a win over #1 ranked Duke.

Two-time National Player of the Year Tara Vittese is red-hot. The senior leads the country with 19 goals in 8 games.

"She's definitely on fire and she definitely determined," says coach Michele Madison. "I don't know if it's a combination of her being a senior and it's her last year you always get that extra fire, but she seems to be having fun is what I see."

"I think it's just important to make the players around me better and those people make me better," says Vittese. "I think for me just push us further and win every game."

Madison adds, "She just poses a threat and other teams change their defense and how they play just to take care of her so that's a pretty important player."

Virginia as a team leads the country in goals, assists and scoring margin and there's a special feeling this year.

"Last year we had some strong personalities and I think this year everyone is able to get their voice out," says junior Izzy McDonough. "I think we've become very close as a team both on and off the field and I think that's helped us."

Vittese says, "This team this year we're all so focused on playing together and we all get along on and off the field so I think the chemistry is really great and it gets better every game."

Virginia's second leading scorer in Pien Dicke. She's one of four players on the team from the Netherlands.

"I love playing with the dutchies," says Vittese. "They bring a different kind of energy to the team They all have really good skill and they create this other element for us. Sometime they're so deceptive you never know what they're going to do."

UVA senior back, Nadine de Koning is from Laren, Netherlands. She says, "I started playing when I was five, my dad and I would go the field every Sunday and we would just play for hours on the field and just hang around and I think that's one reason why I enjoyed it so much and starting getting better and better."

The 'Hoos won the ACC championship last year for the first time ever. This year the goal is to win their first-ever national title.

"I think we definitely want to improve on how far we made it last year and I think we have a lot of talent," says McDonough.

de Koning adds, "We want to win that national championship even more It's still far away but we need to focus on the now but its in the back of our mind."

#4 Virginia plays host to #3 Boston College Friday at 5pm.