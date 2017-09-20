Officials Dedicate Afternoon to Volunteering at Food Pantry

Elected officials in central Virginia spent their afternoon on September 20 helping out at a food pantry in Albemarle County.

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry hosted Albemarle County Supervisor Rick Randolph and Delegate David Toscano.

They spent the afternoon passing out food and stacking shelves with other volunteers.

“I think it's important for people that are here that are getting food to understand that we're aware of their needs and the desperate financial situation that people still find themselves in,” says Randolph.

The delegates helped dozens of families pick up groceries in just two short hours.

They plan to visit the pantry again soon.