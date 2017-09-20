Delegate David Toscano Responds to Confederate Statue Debate

A state delegate from Charlottesville is drafting legislation for next year's general assembly session in response to the violence and vitriol surrounding the Confederate statue debate.

The violence unfolded on the streets of Charlottesville on August 12 following the Unite the Right rally, which was supposed to rally the “alt-right” around protecting Confederate monuments.

Delegate David Toscano is urging the general assembly to deliver a statement denouncing white supremacy.

The Democratic state delegate is preparing several bills that try to address the issues of August 12.

One would give Virginia state police more power to be involved in the planning and running of major public events like the rally.

He's also working on a bill to allow localities to ban weapons at public demonstrations.

Many Unite the Right supporters took advantage of Virginia's open-carry laws, bringing military-style weapons into Emancipation Park.

“The genie seems to be out of the bottle on violence and mayhem, and we've got to get that genie back in the bottle,” says Delegate David Toscano of the 57th district. “Part of that is saying, as a body, we won't tolerate white supremacy in the commonwealth of Virginia, and then secondly is trying to figure out what is the best way to keep people safe at public demonstrations.”

Toscano also plans to propose legislation to change Virginia's law that protects confederate monuments.

The delegate wants lawmakers to allow each city and county to decide whether a monument on public property should stay or go.

Toscano expects the general assembly will also take up resolutions to honor Heather Heyer, who was killed in the car attack on Fourth Street, and the two state troopers who died in a helicopter crash that day.