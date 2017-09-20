Building Goodness Foundation Gearing up for 'Battle of the Bands' Charity Event

The stage is almost set for a Charlottesville non-profit's biggest night of the year.

Building Goodness Foundation is set to hold the “Battle of the Bands featuring the Rockin' Auction.” The annual event is the biggest fundraiser for the organization.

BGF helps build schools and health clinics across the globe but also does work right here in our own backyard.

“This event is to support the volunteers from the construction community, locally, who support our community. We need to get more of them out there and we need to support them while they're doing it. This event is to raise money and have fun to do that at the same time at the ‘Battle of the Bands,’” Kelly Eplee of BGF said.

The “Battle of the Bands featuring the Rockin’ Auction” is set for Friday, Sept. 22, at the Jefferson Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of the event.