Authorities Continue to Investigate Cause of Waynesboro Apartment Fire

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at an apartment building in Waynesboro Monday morning.

Waynesboro Deputy Fire Marshal George Fitzgerald said flames were coming out one of the windows when firefighters arrived at 408 Winchester Avenue Monday, September 19. Authorities believe the fire started on the second floor around 9:30 a.m.

Several people had to be rescued, and two people were taken to the hospital. A couple of animals managed to make it out safely as well.

"Rescued a person from the third-story window, and assisted two others out the back side of the building," said Fitzgerald.

The landlord said there were five apartments in the building, which was originally a single home built in 1887.

"Probably about eight to 10 occupants live in the building all together, and I think there was probably about five to six in there at the time [of the fire],” Fitzgerald said.

Tiffany N. lives next door, and said she was awakened from her sleep when she heard a friend banging at her door.

"She's beating on my door like, ‘you need to get out the house,’ and I'm like what are you talking about? For what? and she's like, ‘it's a fire,’" Tiffany said. "I just run out the house, like, forget the keys, pocket book, everything. But I mean it was pretty scary. It was really, really, really scary."

The fire marshal said one of the apartments is a complete loss, and there is smoke damage in the other apartments.

The landlord told NBC29 that he expects repairs to cost around $50,000.

Authorities hope to have an answer as to what caused the fire within the next couple of days.