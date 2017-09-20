Chamber of Commerce Reports Mixed Retail Sales in VA Tax Data

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Virginia – September 21) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today released compiled sales & use tax data which show that during first half of the year (January-June) retail sales activity was mixed across the region, with sales off up in some localities and up in others, signaling a possible shift in region retail sales patterns.



Virginia Department of Taxation sales tax data compiled showed that retail sales during the first half of calendar year 2017 compared to the first half of calendar year 2016 year, were: up in Albemarle County +8.84%; in Augusta County +1.95%; in Fluvanna County +7.94; and, in Louisa County, +4.15%. Retail sales over the first half of 2017 fell in Charlottesville -3.58%; in Greene County, -6.31%; and, in Waynesboro -2.99%.



Over the first six months of 2017, Albemarle and Charlottesville, the region’s retail hub, in the aggregate, accounted for $1.33 billion (+3.47% /+$40mm/ v. 2016-Q1&Q2) in total retail sales (not including motor vehicle or gasoline/diesel sales).

Due to confidentially, competitive and proprietary requirements, the Virginia Department of Taxation does not report retail sales of particular enterprises or retail sales within areas of a locality.



The 2017 Chamber Jobs Report data showed that the all private sector jobs within the Greater Charlottesville region, 19,104 or 21.8% are in “Trade, Transportation & Utilities;” most of those in retail.



