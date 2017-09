UVA to Hold Discussions on Race and Inequality

Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Virginia will be coming together on Saturday, September 23, for a series of discussions on race and inequity in Charlottesville and nationwide.

The dialogues were originally scheduled for August 12.

The university canceled the event due to safety concerns after violence broke out during the Unite the Right rally.

The programming will include more than 30 discussion sessions and four film screenings.

"They're gonna be held at Alderman and Clemons libraries, so our main public libraries right here on grounds, uh there's no charge, we'll have a welcome table with a variety of different schedules,” says Louis Nelson of UVA’s Academic Outreach.

The dialogues on race and inequity event will kick off with an 11 a.m. film screening at the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at the university.

Afterward, there will be discussions from 12-5 p.m.