The Haven Launches Weekly Homecooking Community Lunch Event

Charlottesville's The Haven at First and Market has served free meals for the homeless for the last few years, and now the people it has helped want to give back.

On September 20, The Haven launched its weekly Haven Homecooking Community Lunch.

Guests act as hostesses, servers, and prep cooks for community members to enjoy good food and get an insider's view of the shelter and what it provides.

"When this was directed toward me, I jumped in because the Haven has done so much for me, so I decided I would give back to them,” says Tina Mariadooms, a volunteer at The Haven. “So, I decided I would come and get involved in the cooking experience."

A suggested donation of $10 is encouraged so The Haven can continue this weekly lunch program and provide services to those in need.