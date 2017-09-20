Sheriff's Office Hosts 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day

Seniors in Fluvanna County are better prepared to stay safe and healthy as they age.

The sheriff's office hosted its 3rd Annual Fluvanna TRIAD Senior Day at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church Wednesday, September 20.

TRIAD brings together law enforcement, community members, and organizations that work with seniors to improve their safety and well-being.

Wednesday's event was a one-stop shop for seniors and their caregivers to learn about services available to them. Participants were also able to get flu shots, health screenings, and learn about wellness resources.

“If you're a senior, a lot of times you're not as mobile, you don't get out as often as you'd like. When you bring the resources to them, it gives them the opportunity to take a few moments and go around and look at the resources that are available and ask them questions,” said Fluvanna County Sheriff Eric Hess.

The Fluvanna County TRIAD program also visits senior centers and community groups throughout the year to update people on how to avoid the latest scams targeting seniors.