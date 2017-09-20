A Concert for Charlottesville to be Livestreamed

There's good news for those who weren't able to secure tickets to September 24’s benefit concert: the concert will be live streamed for free.

Dave Matthews Band is hosting A Concert for Charlottesville at Scott Stadium to raise money for the Heal Charlottesville Fund.

Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, and a slew of others will also be performing.

The livestream will be available on Tumblr, Yahoo, Huffington Post, AOL, and build platforms.

The stream begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 24.

Those watching are encouraged to donate online.