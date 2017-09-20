A Concert for Charlottesville to be Livestreamed

A Concert for Charlottesville poster (file photo) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
There's good news for those who weren't able to secure tickets to September 24’s benefit concert: the concert will be live streamed for free.
Dave Matthews Band is hosting A Concert for Charlottesville at Scott Stadium to raise money for the Heal Charlottesville Fund.
Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, and a slew of others will also be performing.
The livestream will be available on Tumblr, Yahoo, Huffington Post, AOL, and build platforms.
The stream begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 24.
Those watching are encouraged to donate online.