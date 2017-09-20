Trial Date Set for Charlottesville Woman Accused of Child Abuse

A Charlottesville woman is preparing to go to trial in connection to the death of an infant back in 2016.

Karen Monique Barnes is facing a charge of child abuse after 2-month-old Marchella Alexander, Jr. was found dead while the child was supposed to be under her care.

Officers responded to a call for an unresponsive infant at a Garrett Street home on August 22, 2016. The infant was pronounced dead minutes later by rescue personnel.

The infant’s father, Marchella Alexander, Sr., was present at the time, but Barnes was not at the home. According to authorities, the father was under the influence of drugs and alcohol the night he was caring for his son.

Barnes was entrusted with the infant’s care while the child’s mother served a short jail sentence for driving on a suspended license. According to social workers, Alexander was not to be left alone with his son.

Prosecutors claimed Alexander said during a jailhouse phone conversation that he may have, "smothered" the infant, and "tucked him too tight" as he held the baby while falling asleep the night before.

Investigators said the autopsy of the infant was inconclusive, as they were not able to determine with absolute certainty how he died.

The father pleaded guilty to one felony count of child endangerment on August 27, 2017. September 5, a judge gave Alexander a five-year suspended sentence. As part of the sentence, Alexander is not allowed unapproved, unsupervised contact with children under the age of two, and must remain drug and alcohol-free.

Court documentation in Alexander's trial was formally added to Barnes' case file Wednesday, September 20.

A two-day jury trial for Barnes is scheduled to get underway in Charlottesville Circuit Court on October 5.