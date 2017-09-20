Updated: Albemarle County Police Locate Missing Senior

Updated at 9:55 a.m. : Mr. Kuznar has been found safe and sound. Rescue is taking care of him now. Thank you for your help!

09/20/2017 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

The Albemarle County Police Department is actively searching for 73-year-old James Kuznar. He suffers from dementia and shakes from Parkinson's Disease.

Mr. Kuznar was last seen at his house in the 1400 block of Gate Post Lane at 11 p.m. Tuesday, September 20.

He was discovered missing at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mr. Kuznar is wearing a red printed bath robe, with a black T-shirt underneath and navy blue slippers.

Please call 9-1-1 with any information about Mr. Kuznar's location.