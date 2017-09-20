Police: Woman Shot VSP Trooper in the Arm After High-Speed Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a woman shot a state trooper in the arm after a high-speed car chase.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Wednesday that the trooper is recovering at a hospital. The unidentified woman is in custody with charges pending.

The chase began about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday outside Richmond, Virginia. Police said the trooper, identified as C.A. Putnam, pulled over the woman for speeding.

When Putnam walked up to the Toyota Corolla, police said the woman sped away. A chase ensued. It ended after the Toyota turned into a cul-de-sac and the trooper pulled his cruiser in front of her car.

Police said the woman got out of her car and shot the trooper as he approached her on foot. A second trooper took her into custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.