Gillespie, Northam Face off in Second Debate for Governor

The two major party candidates vying to be Virginia's next governor faced off Tuesday in their second debate.

"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd was the moderator. Both candidates laid out their positions on the economy, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and SOL testing.

The first question of the debate surrounded the violence that happened in Charlottesville at last month's Unite the Right rally and the controversy over Confederate statues.

“When you're on the side of preserving the institution, the evil institution of slavery, you're on the wrong side of history. But our history is our history and I believe we need to educate about it and we need to teach about it. And so, my view is that the statues should remain and we should put them in historical context,” Ed Gillespie (R) said.

“If these statues give individuals, white supremacists like that an excuse to do what they did. Then we need to have a discussion about the statues and that's what I have said. Personally, I would think that the statues would better placed in museums with certain historical context but I am leaving that up to the localities,” Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said.

The Libertarian candidate for governor, Cliff Hyra, got an invitation to attend, but not to participate. So, he sat up front, and tweeted his responses to the questions from the moderator.