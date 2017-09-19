Quantcast

Louisa County Water Authority Deems Spring Creek Water Drinkable

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

People who live in the Spring Creek community in Louisa County have good news: your water is safe to drink.

Letters went out earlier this week warning them their water could have radium in it. But NBC29 talked to the Louisa County Water Authority Tuesday, and as of the latest test, workers found no radium in the water.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

