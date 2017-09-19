Charlottesville City Council Approves Funding for Affordable Housing Projects

Some big affordable housing projects in Charlottesville now have a little more money in their pockets to get things done.

City Council approved more than $2 million in funding to help the building begin. The project that got the most money is getting more than $1 million to give more people who can't afford a place to live.

"It’s difficult to build affordable housing," Stacy Pethia, housing program coordinator, said. "Without our money they couldn't do it.”

Charlottesville City Council is distributing more than $2 million from the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund to three big housing projects.

Habitat for Humanity gets $240,000 to help it acquire land.

"Our partner families are homeowners and we originate a mortgage for them that's equal to what they can afford to pay,” Dan Rosensweig for Habitat for Humanity said. “We have to make up gap funding between … that makes up the different between what a partner family can afford to pay and the cost to purchase the land, develop the land … and to build a home."

The second project is for Carlton neighborhood housing. That money will help upgrade 35 units in multiple places on Carlton Road primarily for people with disabilities.

"Some of the properties have significant age in light of new needs, we wanted to try and provide some rehab to upgrade them for accessibility purposes and also provide some additional amenities for the residents there,” James Cox, Community Services Housing president, said.

The final project getting the most funding is for Carlton Views Two. It will be similar to the building Carlton Views One. It was given more than $1 million to build 48 rent and income restricted units.

"Carlton Views One, so the first 54 units opened this past January and they were fully leased within 45 days of opening and they have a waiting list for the units and so it shows a great deal of need … so second phase is perfect," Pethia said.

Habitat for Humanity’s "Project 20" is the only project out of those three that received less than what it originally was asking for. It is still trying to find an additional $240,000.