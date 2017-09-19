1 Ranked JMU Football Set for Conference Opener Saturday

The #1 ranked JMU football team plays its conference opener Saturday hosting Maine at 1:30pm.

Maine has a record of 1-1 and is coming off of a bye week after beating Bryant University by 48 points the week before.

JMU has a record of 3-0 and has outscored its opponents this season by 123 points.

Defending FCS national champion JMU has won 15 straight games going back to last year.

JMU has won seven of the last eight against Maine, but last year's 31-20 win at Maine didn't come easy.

"Being up there and it's halftime and you're down going into the 4th quarter you're wondering if you have any chance to win that game", says coach Mike Houston. "I thought it showed a lot of resiliency in our kids last year to come from behind and win that game last year but I also think it's a credit to the type of program that they have up there and I think you're going to see the same type of game this year because they're a very talented football team. They play extremely hard, they're very physical. Philosophy wise they remind me a lot of what we want to be."

JMU's game against Maine Saturday will wrap up a three-game homestand for the Dukes.

Coach Houston adds, "We're going to be challenged with that big strong offensive line. They're going to do a good job with that running game. Mack is leading the league in rushing right now, by a wide margin. They do a good job in protection. I think 81 is a special receiver. I think 4 and 8 are also really solid weapons there and are very experienced. I think that we're really going to be tested this week defensively."

The game will be televised by MASN.