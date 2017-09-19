Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Scores & Highlights

FIELD HOCKEY
Powhatan 2, Western Albemarle 0
Orange County 3, Charlottesville 0

VOLLEYBALL
William Monroe 3, Rappahannock 0
Powhatan 3, Western Albemarle 0

BOYS SOCCER
STAB 4, Fork Union 2

GIRLS TENNIS
STAB 9, Covenant 0