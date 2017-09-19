Woodberry Forest QB Will Wideman is Falcon Club Player of the Week

Will Wideman threw four touchdown passes Saturday in the Tigers' 49-28 win over St. Christopher's.

Woodberry Forest School quarterback Will Wideman is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Wideman threw four touchdown passes Saturday in the Tigers' 49-28 win over St. Christopher's.

Wideman threw for over 300 yards and also rushed for 60 more yards.

Its Wideman's second career Falcon Club award.

He won it last year as a defensive back.

"It means a whole lot and I credit it all to my teammates," says Wideman. "Both years, they've always had my back. The o-line this week did a great job of giving me time and the receivers made a lot of plays."

"We're proud of Will and the job he's done moving from the secondary last year to quarterback this year," says head coach Scott Braswell. "He did a great job the previous two games but I think this game just showed how much more comfortable he's getting with every game and every rep he gets. We continue to hope for great things from Will but I'm proud of the whole football team."