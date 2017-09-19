Charlottesville Chamber Honors Couple Who Fought for Civil Rights

A couple is being honored for their fight for civil rights in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Every year, the Chamber Business Diversity Council presents the Vanguard Award to a person, business, or organization that represents leadership in the community, and makes contributions in business diversity.

The Chamber honored Lorraine and Eugene Williams for helping to desegregate schools, and for their focus on affordable housing in Charlottesville.

The Williams both attended the Jefferson School in the 1940s, and that's where organizers held the ceremony. At that time, it was the only place for blacks to attend school in Charlottesville because of “separate but equal” laws.

"To know that some things may have been called radical speaking in our teens, we're able to see today how much we knew that the system, white school board members would not allow black teachers to even teach,” Eugene Williams said.

With the help of family members, the couple bought houses in Charlottesville and redeveloped them as affordable housing options for people.

Eugene Williams says he stood against the principle of housing projects, and believed people should be scattered throughout the city and not confined to public housing.

Virginia's General Assembly honored the couple last year.