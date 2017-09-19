Funds Allocated to Rose Hill Could Result in Historic Neighborhood Status

$12,000 is being allocated to the research and protection of a neighborhood in Charlottesville.

City council approved the grant money for a building survey in Rose Hill.

The goal is to prevent demolishing buildings that may have been owned by African American families in the early 20th century.

The director of Neighborhood Development Services in Charlottesville says this study could make Rose Hill a state-recognized "historic neighborhood."

"Rose Hill has a lot of African American influence. There are a lot of African Americans that live in Rose Hill and we think that neighborhood needs a measure of protection,” said Alex Ikefuna, neighborhood development.

The survey is supported by the Rose Hill Neighborhood Association and is scheduled to run through 2018.