Albemarle Co. Vet Raising Money for K9 Rescue Dog with Cancer

A veterinarian clinic in Albemarle County is doing its part to help out a very special patient. A K9 rescue dog from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office needs medical attention.

“Rizzo” is known as a “one of a kind” blood hound who unfortunately is fighting cancer.

During her six years at the Louisa County Sheriff's Office she has answered more than 300 calls across the state. The Albemarle County Veterinary Health Care Center recently diagnosed Rizzo with lymphoma and has gone the extra mile to help her and the sheriff's office.

Employees created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Rizzo's tough treatment.

"I really want to help out the Sheridan family as much as I could, so I thought we could start this GoFundMe and since Rizzo has done so much for the community I thought people would really want to be able to help out," Emily Abramson of the Albemarle County Veterinary Health Care Center said.

Rizzo's handler, Lt. Patrick Sheridan, says her surgeries and treatment have gone well, and she is now beginning chemotherapy.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $2,000.