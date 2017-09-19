Charlottesville and Albemarle County forming Regional Transit Partnership

City and county leaders meeting to discuss improving public transportation
Charlottesville and Albemarle County are joining forces to improve public transportation across the two communities.
Members of the Charlottesville City Council and Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, September 19, to discuss several ways the two governments can collaborate.
They unanimously approved forming the new Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership. The partnership will work to improve planning and coordination of bus services among the city, county, and transit operators - including JAUNT.
They also approved a memorandum of understanding for collaboration to support regional economic efforts, such as business retention and employment opportunity access.
09/19/2017 Release from Albemarle County:
These two new joint partnerships, together with MOUs regarding the environment, affordable housing, education and transportation approved last year, recognize the vital importance of regional collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
“We appreciate the strong foundation of cooperation and new possibilities created by these new formal working partnerships with City Council,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Diantha McKeel in commenting on today’s meeting. “Our shared community benefits immensely when our two governing bodies focus efforts on areas where we can work towards mutual goals.”