Charlottesville and Albemarle County forming Regional Transit Partnership

Charlottesville and Albemarle County are joining forces to improve public transportation across the two communities.

Members of the Charlottesville City Council and Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, September 19, to discuss several ways the two governments can collaborate.

They unanimously approved forming the new Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership. The partnership will work to improve planning and coordination of bus services among the city, county, and transit operators - including JAUNT.

They also approved a memorandum of understanding for collaboration to support regional economic efforts, such as business retention and employment opportunity access.