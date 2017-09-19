One Person Injured After Destructive Fire in Waynesboro

One person is hurt after a destructive fire in Waynesboro.

Several people had to be rescued from the burning building.

According to Waynesboro’s Deputy Fire Marshal George Fitzgerald, the fire broke out on the second floor of the apartment building on Winchester Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on September 19.

Fitzgerald says they do not know the cause at this time, but they are actively investigating.

"We had fire coming out one of the second story windows. We had notification when we got on scene that there were people entrapped inside. Crews went to work trying to get people out and rescue a few people. I can confirm that we did rescue one that was sent to the hospital. Not sure what his current condition is as this time,” Fitzgerald.

Only one of the apartments is a complete loss, according to Fitzgerald. There is smoke damage in the other apartments.