Greene County Sheriff's Office Searching for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery

Surveillance images from the Bank of America along Route 29 in Ruckersville.

Deputies are hoping the public might be able to help them identify an armed bank robber.

Surveillance images show someone in a black hoodie and black mask pointing a gun at workers inside the Bank of America along Route 29 in Ruckersville.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday, September 14.

Greene County Sheriff Steven S. Smith told NBC29 that the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and that no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.