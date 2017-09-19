Quantcast

Incoming UVA President to be One of the Highest Compensated

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia’s ninth president will be one of the most-compensated.   

James Ryan’s contract agreement, which was obtained by our news partner, The Daily Progress, says he will receive $750,000 each year in base pay, with an evaluation every two years.

That's about $150,000 more than current president Teresa Sullivan.    

He will also receive allowances for moving, housing, and travel.  

Ryan's contract begins October 2018 and runs through 2025.