Police Request Public Assistance for Burglary Case in August County

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Sunday September 17, 2017 the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 Block of Stuarts Draft Highway for a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence.

The suspect(s) gained entry to the residence via a window and once entry was gained, they made off with a jewelry box, a chain saw and other items.

Surveillance in the area captured a possible suspect vehicle, a Silver Lincoln, bearing the North Carolina license plate EFK-8840.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Inv. Steven Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.