Chris Long to Donate First Six Game Checks of the NFL Season to Fund Scholarships

Charlottesville, Va., September 19, 2017 - The Chris Long Foundation announced today that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will donate his first six game checks of the 2017 NFL season to fund two scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville. The Chris Long Scholarships will promote equality through education by providing two students with a seven-year all expenses paid school program.

The scholarships will be set-up and administered by Long's alma mater, St. Anne's-Belfield School, from which he graduated in 2004. Two members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia will be awarded an opportunity to complete their education at the School, which has an established reputation for offering quality education that supports high personal aspirations and develops exemplary citizens.

Following the events that transpired in Charlottesville this summer, Long and his wife, Megan, were inspired to fund the scholarship program to promote educational equity in the community their family calls home.

"In August, we watched people fill our hometown streets with hatred and bigotry," said Long. "Megan and I decided to try to combat those actions with our own positive investment in our community."

The Longs believe a key to producing equality for all and promoting social justice starts with educating the youth.

"We want these scholarships to be reflective of what the 'Cville' community is really about - - supporting one another, social equality and building up those in our community who need it," said Long. "We hope our investment will change the lives of the students who receive the scholarship and in turn, those students can positively impact others."

St. Anne's-Belfield will collaborate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to identify two students who will benefit through this scholastic opportunity. The two scholarships will go to students entering the sixth grade and will provide tuition through high school graduation.

"We could not be more pleased that Chris is supporting student scholarships in this way," said Head of School David Lourie. "His commitment to the Charlottesville community and making this opportunity possible represents all that we hope for in our alumni. We look forward to welcoming our first scholarship recipients next year."

The Chris Long Scholarship is the newest program of The Chris Long Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting bright futures for communities and the individuals that make up those communities. Long's core foundation work focuses on providing clean water to communities, helping underprivileged youth, military support, and homelessness.

"Through the foundation, we are committed to serving communities lacking basic human necessities, but we also want to invest in the one in our backyard," said Long. "This scholarship allows us a chance to give back to our community and empower students that don't have the same educational opportunities that my wife and I were afforded."

For the last six years, the Longs have been providing the same educational opportunity for a student who graduated from St. Anne's-Belfield School in the spring of 2017. That scholarship was not made public, but in light of the occurrences in Charlottesville, the Longs feel it is vital that they increase their commitment to educational equity and share their passion with others.

St. Anne's-Belfield School is a co-educational preschool through grade 12 day school of more than 940 students and 150 faculty and staff, with a boarding program in grades nine through twelve. Nineteen countries are represented in the student body, with 41 percent of students receiving financial aid. More information may be found at www.stab.org.

About the Chris Long Foundation

The mission of The Chris Long Foundation is to support bright futures for communities and the individuals that make up those communities. We believe borders do not limit caring about our fellow neighbors. We engage in both international and domestic programs focused around clean water, military appreciation, homelessness and youth. Our programs strive to generate impactful results by creating opportunities and providing resources, financial support and meaningful experiences to those we serve. Visit www.chrislongfoundation.org to find out more about the foundation's work.



About Chris Long

Chris Long is currently playing his tenth season in the NFL, and his first as a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles. The first and only active University of Virginia football player to have his number retired, Long's record in the NFL is also impressive. Drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, Long has accumulated 58.5 career sacks (40.5 of them during a four-year span from 2010 - 2013). The former second overall draft pick is a four-time Pro Bowl alternate. Chris won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2017.



Long was born in Santa Monica, Calif. into a football family. The son of Diane Long and Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL broadcaster Howie Long, Long grew up in Charlottesville, Va. along with his two brothers: Kyle, Pro Bowl guard for the Chicago Bears, and Howie Jr., Oakland Raiders player personnel. In 2013 he married his wife, Megan; in 2016, they welcomed their first child, Waylon.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, which serves more than 2,500 youth in Charlottesville City and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Orange and Madison Counties, is "to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens." Positive outcomes for Club members focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and building citizenship through service. Clubs are open every day after school and all day during the summers and on school holidays for a basic membership fee of $35.