New Measure Seeks to Stop Removal of Tarps Over Charlottesville Statues

A "fence" around the Jackson statue to prevent the tarp from being removed

A "fence" around the Lee statue to prevent the tarp from being removed

Charlottesville is taking new steps to try to prevent people from removing tarps over two statues.

Orange, plastic fencing has been placed around the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson. Officials are warning people that crossing the fence will be considered an act of trespassing.

People have repeatedly removed the tarps covering the statues, which authorities do not consider a crime as long as nothing is damaged.

Self-described white activist Jason Kessler, along with several others, took down the tarps Monday, September 18. Crews later placed tarps back over the two statues.

Kessler organized the Unite the Right rally that was held in Emancipation Park on August 12. The event drew supporters and members of the “alt-right”, neo-Nazi, white nationalists and or supremacists.

The statues were originally covered up after City Council voted unanimously on August 21 to place "shrouds" as a way for Charlottesville to mourn the loss of Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates. All three deaths are connected to Kessler’s event.

According to a city official, each 40’ by 60’ tarp costs $375.95. Charlottesville has so far ordered 12 tarps, totaling around $5,400.

In response to questions over the costs for workers to put up the tarps, officials said in an email to NBC29:

"Costs for staff time to reinstall the tarps will vary wildly as some of it has been done on overtime over the weekend, some done during regular hours. In some cases we had six or seven staff performing the work; on others (like the first couple of times), we had twice that many assisting. Figure $25 per hour per staff member and a minimum of two hours for each installation."

Officers with the Charlottesville Police Department told NBC29 that anyone who stays in either Emancipation or Justice park past 11 p.m. will be arrested for trespassing.