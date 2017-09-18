Quantcast

City Council Approves Resolution for Affordable Housing Projects in Charlottesville

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville city council is giving money to some affordable housing projects in the city.

At council’s meeting on September 18 councilors adopted resolutions to give money to Carlton Neighborhood Housing, Carlton Views Two, and "Project 20" for Habitat for Humanity.

The projects will cost in total over $2 million.

Both Carlton projects are getting the full amounts they have requested.

For now, council can only allocate half of what Habitat needs for its project.

Council plans to revisit the habitat project in its next meeting on October 2.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

