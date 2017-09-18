City Council Approves Resolution for Affordable Housing Projects in Charlottesville

Charlottesville city council is giving money to some affordable housing projects in the city.

At council’s meeting on September 18 councilors adopted resolutions to give money to Carlton Neighborhood Housing, Carlton Views Two, and "Project 20" for Habitat for Humanity.

The projects will cost in total over $2 million.

Both Carlton projects are getting the full amounts they have requested.

For now, council can only allocate half of what Habitat needs for its project.

Council plans to revisit the habitat project in its next meeting on October 2.