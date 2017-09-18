Quantcast

Taylor Boyers Named Head Basketball Coach at Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Taylor Boyers was named head basketball coach at Buckingham County High School late Monday night.

The 25-year old replaces Russ Gowin, who began his first year as Athletic Director at Buckingham County this past August.

Boyers served as an assistant under Gowin the past four-years and was apart of Buckingham County's basketball team that finished as runner-up in 2010.

He was also all-state in football at Buckingham County.

Gowin took over for Dr. Jeff Garrett, who was named Principal at E.C. Glass High School.

Garrett served as Buckingham County's AD from 2014-2017.

The 53-year old Gowin is the son of former Buckingham County AD and the late Pete Gowin.

Pete Gowin served as AD for 30 years, from 1972 to 2002.

He passed away November 13th, 2015 after a seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

