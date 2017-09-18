Taylor Boyers Named Head Basketball Coach at Buckingham County

Taylor Boyers Named Head Basketball Coach at Buckingham CountyPosted: Updated:
Taylor Boyers has been named the head basketball coach at Buckingham County high school
Russ Gowin enters his first year as Athletic Director at Buckingham County
Taylor Boyers Named Head Basketball Coach at Buckingham CountyMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story