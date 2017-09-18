Charlottesville City Council Votes on Resolution in Support of DACA

Quantcast

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

City Council unanimously voted in support of a resolution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The city officially recognized Charlottesville as a "welcoming city" in support of permanent legal status for dreamers.

City council is calling on all governmental, business, and nonprofit organizations to join together to urge congress and President Donald Trump to continue DACA. 

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations.

