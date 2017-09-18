Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues

The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville were uncovered yet again.

A group led by white activist Jason Kessler removed the shrouds on both statues.

Police stood by while it all happened saying the commonwealth attorney says no crime has been committed.

A city councilor tells NBC29 that commonwealth attorney Dave Chapman has refused to prosecute any crimes connected with the statue tarps.

This comes after a back and forth this weekend with people removing the shrouds.

The group said they will be back each night the city recovers the statues.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. a separate small group put the shroud back on the Jackson statue, the Robert E. Lee statue was recovered shortly after that.

Police on the scene say anyone who stays in either park past 11 p.m. will be arrested for trespassing.

They also tell NBC29 that there is a discussion about putting a fence around each statue. This would mean if anyone goes over the fence, they would be charged with trespassing.