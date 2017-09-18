Charlottesville Council to Discuss Tim Heaphy's Part in Review of White Supremacy Events

Charlottesville city council will reconsider who is handling the independent review into white supremacy events that happened this summer.

Former Charlottesville federal prosecutor Tim Heaphy is conducting that independent review and people spoke out at city council’s scheduled meeting to say they disagree with the council’s selection.

Heaphy was hired to work on the independent review on what happened the weekend of the Unite the Right rally, among other white supremacy events.

People who spoke at city council Monday think because of Heaphy's past the review will not be fair.

“It's definitely not independent; it's a conflict of interest. You should have got somebody outside of this region to do that investigation, something that had no direct connection with any of the city government, entities,” said Tanesha Hudson.

City council has agreed to have a discussion about adding a citizen commission to its agenda for October 2.

The commission would talk about what it wants through the independent review and more about Heaphy.

City council is also stressing that Heaphy is doing an independent review not an independent investigation.