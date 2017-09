Albemarle Redistricting Advisory Committee Meets, Asks Parents to Join Conversation

A committee is now looking into how to fix overcrowding at multiple elementary schools in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle Schools Redistricting Advisory Committee is looking into overcrowded classes at Agnor hurt, Greer, and Woodbrook Elementary Schools.

The committee will come up with new school boundaries that could affect some neighborhoods in the county.

Committee members say it is important for Albemarle County parents to attend the meetings.

"I would say it’s important because it's going to be your children's home for X amount of years and it also may factor in to which high school district they end up in so that would be important to parents,” Rachel Lyle, Greer Elementary representative.

The next meeting for the committee is October 2 where it will hear public comments.

The committee will submit a new redistricting plan to the superintendent at the end of the year.